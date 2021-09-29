U.S. CDC calls for increased COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant people
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:32 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued a health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant or trying to become pregnant, to prevent serious illness and deaths.
The CDC said its data showed only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
