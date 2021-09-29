Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab records 26 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:42 IST
Punjab on Wednesday reported one Covid-related death and 26 fresh cases, a medical bulletin said.

So far, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is 6,01,600, it stated.

The death toll rose to 16,513. Three deaths were added to the toll after reconciliation of data, as per the bulletin.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, Mohali reported eight, followed by four in Gurdaspur and three in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stands at 290.

Twenty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,797, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported five cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 65,224.

With no death reported in the last 20 hours, the toll remained at 819.

The number of active cases in the city was 42, while the number of cured persons was 64,363.

