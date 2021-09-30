Russia reports record 867 daily deaths from COVID-19
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:25 IST
Russia reported 867 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Thursday, another new record amid a spike in infections.
The authorities reported 23,888 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, up from 22,430 on Wednesday.
