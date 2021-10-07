Mexico reports 7,697 new cases of COVID-19, 713 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 713 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 7,697 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,699,621 and the death toll to 280,607.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

