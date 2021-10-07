Left Menu

Mexico reports 7,697 new cases of COVID-19, 713 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-10-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 04:54 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 713 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 7,697 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,699,621 and the death toll to 280,607.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Also Read: Mexico to use only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on at-risk kids

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

