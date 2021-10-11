Left Menu

Brazil registers 8,639 new cases of coronavirus and 182 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Ministry

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 03:21 IST
Brazil has had only 8,639 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and just 182 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With more than 70% of Brazilians now vaccinated with a first dose, the rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths has fallen to under 500 from almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April. Sunday's death toll was the lowest for a Sunday since Nov. 15, 2020.

The South American country has now registered 21,575,820 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 601,011, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak and the second deadliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

