AAI launches 'Pradipti' internship program to foster interest in civil aviation among youth

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) launched an internship program, 'Pradipti,' on Friday. The formal launch event was organized at the Indian Aviation Academy in New Delhi, as per an official release. The event took place in the presence of AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar and board members of AAI.

According to the release, this internship program aims to facilitate learning the practical aspects of Airport Infrastructure, Operations, and Air Navigation Services and generate interest in Civil Aviation among youth by reaching out to educational institutes in the vicinity of airports. The program has three levels with a variety of learning opportunities ranging from small-duration visits to long-duration internships.

"The program has been designed to give students first-hand experience of the functioning of the airports in particular and in the aviation industry at large apart from igniting passion in them for furthering their interests," said AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar. He further added, "The idea behind this initiative is to bring students from institutes to explore their field of interest, providing them with industry experience through participation in project implementation at airports."

An MoU has been prepared by the AAI, which will be signed between the respective educational institutions and AAI, facilitating the internship implementation process. Till date, over 120 institutions have signed the MoU in the vicinity of AAI Airports across the country for their students undergoing Graduation/Post-Graduation/Professional degree courses, the AAI said in its release.

A large number of educational institutions and directors of AAI airports also participated in the event through physical and virtual modes.

