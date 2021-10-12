Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:23 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday was seen using a walking stick for support as she arrived at a service at Westminster Abbey. The 95-year-old had previously been seen using a walking stick in 2003 and 2004 after a knee operation.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has generally enjoyed good health during her time as head of state. She was briefly in hospital in 2013 with symptoms of gastroenteritis.

