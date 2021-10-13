Odisha COVID-19 cases up by 615 in a day

As Odisha registered 615 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 86 more than the previous day, the state government urged people to adhere to the COVID restrictions saying that festivals will return next year but not life.

With the new cases, the COVID tally in the state has increased to 10,33,288, while seven fatalities pushed the toll in the disease to 8,268, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported both in quarantine (357) and local contacts (258) from 22 districts. It included 68 children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents now stands at 11.05 per cent, he said. With 615 positive cases detected out of 62,675 samples tested on Tuesday, the daily test positivity rate stood at 0.98 %, the official said.

A total 529 COVID positive cases were reported on Tuesday, 448 on Monday, 652 on Sunday, 526 on Saturday and 524 on Friday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 322 new cases followed by Cuttack at 72. Eight districts did not register any new cases, he said. Khurda district which was in the orange zone turned into a red once again with the number of active cases standing at 2535. The remaining 29 districts in the state are green zone for their less than 1,000 active cases, the official said. The coastal state's COVID-19 toll increased to 8,268 on Wednesday as seven deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. While two deaths each have been reported from Khurda (Bhubaneswar) and Cuttack districts, one each patient succumbed to the disease in Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Sundargarh districts.

This apart, 53 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 5,203 active cases while as many as 10,19,764 patients including 546 of them recovered from the highly infectious disease on Tuesday, he said quoting health departement figures.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.08 crore sample tests including 62,675 on Tuesday. Odisha's overall positivity rate now stands at 4.96 per cent.

As many as 96,30,728 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, chief of the directorate of medical education and training CBK Mohanty appealed to the people to adhere to COVID guidelines during the festival.

"Festivals will return next year, not life. We must be very careful during the festivals," he said. Director of health service Bijay Mohapatra said that while the number of COVID cases have declined across the state, there is rising trend in Khurda comprising Bhubaneswar and in Cuttack. The number of cases which had hovered between 400 and 600 for the past two months crossed the 600 mark on Wednesday.

