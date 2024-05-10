AAP workers celebrate Kejriwal's bail with cautious optimism

Clad in yellow T-shirts, AAP supporters danced to dhol beats and fed each other sweets at the party office here on Friday as they celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to grant Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in a money laundering case.

Slogans like ''Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye'', ''Modi ji ja rahe hain, Kejriwal ji aa rahe hain,'' and ''Dekho dekho kon aaya, sher aaya sher aaya'' rent the air at the AAP office.

Many supporters carried posters with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on them.

In a major relief to Kejriwal and the AAP, the Supreme Court earlier on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Describing the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal, AAP leaders said his release from the judicial custody will pave the way for ''big changes'' in the country.

At a joint press conference at the party office, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, ''Kejriwal being granted interim bail after 40 days is no less than a miracle. There is also a divine hint that the prevailing conditions are going to change in the country. His release will pave the way for big changes in the country.'' In posts on X, several other AAP leaders including Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Atishi as well as Sunita Kejriwal, the chief minister's wife, welcomed the development.

Polling for the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

