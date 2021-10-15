Left Menu

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

In the first ten days of October, one person has died from COVID-19 every six minutes in the country, but vaccine scepticism remains high. The European Commission said on Friday it had coordinated the shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:06 IST
EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union countries have sent COVID-19 drugs and equipment to treat patients in Romania, which is facing a surge in infections largely among the unvaccinated majority of the adult population. In the first ten days of October, one person has died from COVID-19 every six minutes in the country, but vaccine scepticism remains high.

The European Commission said on Friday it had coordinated the shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Poland sent 50 of the 250 concentrators, while the remainder came from an EU stockpile.

The EU has also coordinated the shipment of 5,200 vials of monoclonal antibodies from Italy to Romania, the Commission said in a press release. Monoclonal antibodies are an experimental treatment for COVID-19 patients. The EU will also coordinate the shipment of eight additional oxygen concentrators and 15 ventilators from Denmark. Ventilators help seriously ill COVID-19 patients to breathe.

Only about one third of Romania's adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to EU public data. Official data earlier this week showed more than 70% of confirmed infections were in unvaccinated people, as well as 93% of deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021