BRIEF-Singapore Reports 3,058 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 3,348 Infections The Previous Day, Reports 9 Deaths
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:40 IST
* SINGAPORE REPORTS 3,058 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 3,348 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY, REPORTS 9 DEATHS
