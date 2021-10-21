India crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations big achievement, says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India crossing 100-crore COVID vaccinations is a big achievement and the country will be soon able to vaccinate all its citizens with the first dose of vaccine. He said there are sufficient vaccine stocks available for those eligible for second dose of vaccine.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, touching 100-crore COVID vaccination is a big achievement. It is clear that India would soon vaccinate all its citizens with the first dose of vaccine. There are sufficient vaccine stocks available for the second dose," Goyal told ANI. "The PM is personally monitoring the vaccination drive in the country. PM Modi had one-to-one interaction with all the scientists and encouraged them to develop anti-COVID vaccines," he added.

Goyal said the medical staff took this vaccine to different corners of the country. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)