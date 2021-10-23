Left Menu

Romania tightens restrictions to stem COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:10 IST
  • Romania

The Romanian government will re-introduce a night curfew and make health passes mandatory for entry to most public venues from Monday, as well as sending school children on vacation for two weeks, as it seeks to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The measures, expanding to make countrywide steps that had already been taken on a local basis, were approved by the interim government late on Friday.

Romania has reported record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths and infections this month and the hospital system is stretched to breaking point. The country has the second-lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in the European Union.

