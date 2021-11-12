Left Menu

Italy reports 68 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 8,516 new cases

Italy reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 67 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections slightly fell to 8,516 from 8,569. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 445 from a previous 422. Some 498,935 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 595,812, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:52 IST
Italy reports 68 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 8,516 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 67 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections slightly fell to 8,516 from 8,569. Italy has registered 132,686 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.8 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,525 on Friday, up from 3,509 a day earlier. There were 47 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 37 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 445 from a previous 422.

Some 498,935 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 595,812, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

