Israel announces 5-11 year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:22 IST
Israel said on Sunday that children aged 5 to 11 would now be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.
The decision, announced by he Health Ministry, followed approval by an expert panel last week, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.
