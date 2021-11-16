Left Menu

Mexico reports 775 new coronavirus cases, 57 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-11-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 04:59 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported 775 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 57 more fatalities on Monday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,204 and the total number of cases to 3,846,508.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths. (Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

