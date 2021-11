Czechs report more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

The Czech Republic reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 15, the fifth time daily infections have topped 10,000 in past seven days, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. Hospitalisations grew to 4,296, including 635 people in a serious condition, according to the figures.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis has been debating bringing in tougher restrictions including one proposal for some form of lockdown for unvaccinated people. Ministers had not reached an agreement by late Monday and would return to the issue on Thursday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)