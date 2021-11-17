Irish PM says annual COVID-19 vaccine shot likely necessary
Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be administered to the entire population of the European Union with annual shots likely required to retain immunity, Irish prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.
"I have been saying consistently and the European Union has been saying consistently that they see ultimately this is going to be an annual COVID vaccine," Martin told a press conference after announcing restrictions to try to contain a fresh wave of infections.
"They do see the booster being extended to everyone across Europe eventually," Martin said.
