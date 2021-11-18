Left Menu

Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 10,638 new cases

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,638 from 10,172. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 503 from a previous 486. Some 625,774 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 537,765, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:45 IST
Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,638 from 10,172. Italy has registered 133,034 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,088 on Thursday, up from 4,060 a day earlier. There were 55 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 39 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 503 from a previous 486.

Some 625,774 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 537,765, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

