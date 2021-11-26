Left Menu

Sport-South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant

South African sport faced a shutdown on Friday due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant, with rugby teams scrambling to leave before travel restrictions are imposed and the first event of golf’s new-look DP World Tour under threat. Four rugby teams were due to play South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship but Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets said they were looking to leave as Britain prepares to impose travel restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:26 IST
Sport-South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South African sport faced a shutdown on Friday due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant, with rugby teams scrambling to leave before travel restrictions are imposed and the first event of golf's new-look DP World Tour under threat.

Four rugby teams were due to play South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship but Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets said they were looking to leave as Britain prepares to impose travel restrictions. "With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP," Cardiff said on Twitter.

"For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments," Scarlets said they too were trying to leave as quickly as possible.

"Following the news of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, Scarlets would like to assure families and friends that we are making every effort to get our touring party back home to the UK as soon as possible," they tweeted. British golfers on Friday also withdrew from the Joburg Open, the first event of the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021