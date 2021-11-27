No case of Omicron variant in MP, but state govt monitoring situation, says minister

Amid concerns over the potentially more contagious new Omicron variant of coronavirus found in South Africa, a Madhya Pradesh minister on Saturday said that although nobody has been found infected with this particular variant in the state so far, the government is keeping an eye on the situation. Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang also said that genome sequencing is being carried out in a speedy manner. ''Our government has been continuously monitoring the situation. We are responding speedily on receiving information of any new variant or mutation. Genome sequencing is being done with promptness. So far, no case of new variant has been detected in Madhya Pradesh,'' Sarang told reporters when asked about the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Sarang said that he got the information through media about the new variant being found in some other countries. The symptoms of this mutant were not found in any patient here in Madhya Pradesh, he said. ''We have been continuously appealing to the people to follow the COVID-19 protocol to ensure the protection of individuals and their families,'' he said. When asked about the international flights being started from next month, he said that the Centre takes every decision after due thought and in consultation with the experts. ''The Centre and the MP government are ensuring all measures to protect the country and the state from the pandemic. Necessary decisions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,'' the minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, and he asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the ''emerging new evidence''. The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa this week, was on Friday designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which named it Omicron.

