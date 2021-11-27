Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain
Two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Britain, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday. "Late last night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. I was informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, Omicron, in the United Kingdom.
Two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Britain, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.
"Late last night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. I was informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, Omicron, in the United Kingdom. One in Chelmsford, the other in Nottingham," he said in a broadcast clip.
