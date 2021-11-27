Reasonable chance of vaccine escape with Omicron - UK official

There is a reasonable chance that the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus has some degree of vaccine escape, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday.

"There is a reasonable chance that at least there will be some degree of vaccine escape with this variant," Whitty told a news conference, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

