Reasonable chance of vaccine escape with Omicron - UK official
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:56 IST
Country:
- United Kingdom
There is a reasonable chance that the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus has some degree of vaccine escape, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday.
"There is a reasonable chance that at least there will be some degree of vaccine escape with this variant," Whitty told a news conference, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
