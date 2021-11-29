Left Menu

COP26 unlikely to be linked to Scotland's Omicron cases, Sturgeon says

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:31 IST
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday it was unlikely but not impossible that six cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in the country were linked to the COP26 conference held earlier this month in Glasgow. "We have no information right now that any of these cases are related to COP," Sturgeon told a news conference.

"If you consider the timelines of COP, it is not impossible, but it's perhaps also not probable that there are connections to COP."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

