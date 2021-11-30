Left Menu

Canada now has five cases of Omicron variant

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube also told reporters that 115 travelers coming from countries affected by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to isolate and test for COVID-19. Quebec's first case was a recent traveler to Nigeria, public health director Horacio Arruda said, similar to the two cases https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/two-cases-omicron-variant-detected-canada-govt-says-2021-11-28 reported on Sunday by Ontario province.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 05:53 IST
Canada now has five cases of Omicron variant

A further two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Ottawa, bringing Canada's total number of cases to five, Ottawa Public Health said late on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Quebec discovered its first COVID-19 case of the variant, health officials said. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube also told reporters that 115 travelers coming from countries affected by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to isolate and test for COVID-19.

Quebec's first case was a recent traveler to Nigeria, public health director Horacio Arruda said, similar to the two cases https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/two-cases-omicron-variant-detected-canada-govt-says-2021-11-28 reported on Sunday by Ontario province. The arrival of the new variant ahead of the Christmas holiday season comes as Quebec faces a recent increase in cases, mostly in the unvaccinated, Dube said. In the last 24 hours Quebec reported 756 new cases.

Dube urged travelers to rethink holiday trips and warned against large celebrations. The province limits gatherings in private homes to 10 people. "The next few weeks will be critical," Dube said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter, Angus MacSwan and Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
3
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021