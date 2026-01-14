Left Menu

Quebec's Political Landscape Shifts: Legault Resigns Ahead of Elections

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced his resignation after seven years in office, facing electoral challenges from the separatist Parti Quebecois. Amidst voter fatigue and tensions with the medical community, Legault steps down as the province prepares for an election where the PQ is expected to advance its independence agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:54 IST
Quebec's Political Landscape Shifts: Legault Resigns Ahead of Elections

In a surprising political development, Quebec Premier Francois Legault declared his resignation on Wednesday after more than seven years in office, just months before a crucial election. The move comes as the separatist Parti Quebecois gains momentum, threatening to reshape the province's future.

Legault, leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), has faced mounting pressure from voters demanding change and a clash with doctors that marred the last year of his leadership. "Quebec wants a new direction," Legault stated at a press briefing in Quebec City, highlighting his decision as one for the greater good of both his party and the province.

With polls indicating a potential victory for the Parti Quebecois, which is advocating for another referendum on Quebec's independence, the political scene is charged with uncertainty. Meanwhile, the provincial Liberals are also in search of new leadership, following the resignation of their former head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

 United States
2
Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

 Global
3
Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

 Ukraine
4
Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026