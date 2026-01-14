Quebec's Political Landscape Shifts: Legault Resigns Ahead of Elections

In a surprising political development, Quebec Premier Francois Legault declared his resignation on Wednesday after more than seven years in office, just months before a crucial election. The move comes as the separatist Parti Quebecois gains momentum, threatening to reshape the province's future.

Legault, leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), has faced mounting pressure from voters demanding change and a clash with doctors that marred the last year of his leadership. "Quebec wants a new direction," Legault stated at a press briefing in Quebec City, highlighting his decision as one for the greater good of both his party and the province.

With polls indicating a potential victory for the Parti Quebecois, which is advocating for another referendum on Quebec's independence, the political scene is charged with uncertainty. Meanwhile, the provincial Liberals are also in search of new leadership, following the resignation of their former head.

(With inputs from agencies.)