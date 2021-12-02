Outbreak of Omicron virus variant confirmed in Oslo

An outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant has occurred in Oslo, the city's authorities said on Thursday.

One person was confirmed positive for the Omicron variant on Thursday, following a company Christmas party in the Norwegian capital. "At the moment one person is confirmed as infected with Omicron but more cases are expected," the city said in a statement.

"We are working actively with contact tracing to limit the spread and prevent bigger outbreaks." The Nordic country on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-detects-its-first-2-cases-omicron-variant-municipality-says-2021-12-01 detected its first two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere is expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)