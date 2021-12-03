Left Menu

Canadian province of Ontario records another new case of Omicron variant

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:36 IST
The town of Durham in the central Canadian province of Ontario has recorded a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the local health authority said in a tweet on Thursday.

The person involved had traveled to one of the 10 countries in southern Africa that Ottawa had identified as high risk. The announcement brings to 10 the number of people in Canada diagnosed with the new variant.

