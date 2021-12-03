Left Menu

England's COVID-19 prevalence rises, led by Delta not Omicron

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:39 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England rose to around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Nov. 27, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, led higher by the dominant Delta variant rather than newly identified Omicron.

The prevalence was up from 1 in 65 reported the previous week, the ONS said.

