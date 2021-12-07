Danish health minister isolates in Brussels hotel after testing COVID-19 positive
Updated: 07-12-2021 18:18 IST
Denmark's Health Minister Magnus Heunicke on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating in a hotel in Brussels, the ministry said in a statement.
Heunicke had stayed in his hotel room and not been in contact with other ministers, Denmark's permanent representation in the EU told Reuters
