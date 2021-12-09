Cuba detects first Omicron case - state media ACN
Updated: 09-12-2021
Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had traveled from Mozambique, Cuban state media agency ACN reported late on Wednesday.
The traveler, a health worker that resides in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, returned to the Caribbean island on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the ACN report.
Health officials are monitoring the traveler's contacts since arriving in Cuba, ACN said.
