Cuba detects first Omicron case - state media ACN

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 09-12-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 08:39 IST
  • Cuba

Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had traveled from Mozambique, Cuban state media agency ACN reported late on Wednesday.

The traveler, a health worker that resides in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, returned to the Caribbean island on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the ACN report.

Health officials are monitoring the traveler's contacts since arriving in Cuba, ACN said.

