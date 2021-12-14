Fidelity pauses return-to-office as financial firms tighten COVID precautions

Asset management firm Fidelity Investments on Monday said it has paused voluntary return-to-office plans for employees in New England, in a further sign that rising COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant are forcing corporate America to rethink its return to business as usual. The family-controlled company, headquartered in Boston, paused pilot return-to-office programs at its offices in Boston, Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Merrimack, New Hampshire "due to rising COVID risk scores," spokesman Michael Aalto said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Massachusetts rose by 58% in the two weeks to Dec. 9, according to the latest data https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard- from state authorities, their highest level since February. Several hundred people had been going in to those New England locations, Aalto said, adding that voluntary programs representing thousands of employees are still underway at other locations around the United States.

U.S. financial firms have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees to return to offices, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny as cases have ticked up and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread swiftly. Last week, Wall Street investment bank Jefferies sent https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/concerned-about-omicron-variant-banks-encourage-covid-booster-shots-2021-12-09 staff home and canceled client parties and all but essential travel after the firm experienced nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases.

Daily cases in New York City have surged this month and hospitalizations are at their highest level since April, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the Delta variant is still dominant in the United States, Omicron has been detected in many U.S. states, including New York, and has been reported in more than 60 countries.

“The private acknowledgement is that return to work plans set for January need another look," said Neal Mills, chief medical officer for professional services firm Aon, who advises corporations on their return-to-work plans. Mills said he received calls every day last week from companies experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks seeking advice on whether to delay bringing employees back or reinstate mitigation measures, like social distancing. Cases surged after Thanksgiving, and are expected to continue rising and peak in January, he said.

"The discussion they are having in board rooms right now is do we push back to second quarter or push ahead because this is what we live with now," Mills said, adding that none of his clients expect staff to be in the office five days a week. Companies that have the resources for testing and other mitigation measures will be the "winners," he said.

LONDON STALLS At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting Omicron, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the new variant.

In London, major investment banks have advised most staff to work from home as of Monday, in line with Britain's tighter restrictions, but said their offices will remain open. The shift represented a switch for many firms in Europe's largest financial capital as, until last week, most were encouraging staff back into the office.

"We expect a reduction in the amount of people coming into our offices, but our buildings will continue to be accessible to all employees," JPMorgan said in a memo to UK staff late last week. Goldman Sachs International Chief Executive Richard Gnodde said in a memo on Friday that all UK staff who could work from home "effectively" should do so, but added its offices in London and Birmingham also would remain open.

Deutsche Bank has said that staff numbers in London will be significantly reduced from Monday, though employees with certain roles such as traders or those with personal reasons can still go in. It also discouraged staff from taking part in social gatherings.

