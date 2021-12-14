Left Menu

Brazil registers 48 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, data incomplete

14-12-2021
Brazil registers 48 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, data incomplete
Brazil registered 48 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,082 additional cases, though the data were incomplete as seven of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide fully updated statistics following a hacking incident on Friday.

The South American country has now registered a total of 616,878 total coronavirus deaths and 22,191,949 total confirmed cases.

