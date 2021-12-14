UK records 59,610 new COVID cases, highest since January

Britain reported 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest figure since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a "tidal wave" on infections from the Omicron variant, official data showed.

The figures also showed there had been 150 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

