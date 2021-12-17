Putin says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine effective against Omicron - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.
Sputnik V is one of Russia's four domestically approved COVID-19 vaccines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik
- Omicron
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine
The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in Argentina as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot
Recommendations of EMA and ongoing combo studies support mix&match approach pioneered by Sputnik team to fight COVID
Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF
Russian fund seeks Sputnik M registration for adolescents