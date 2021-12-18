Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry
18-12-2021
Egypt reported its first three cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Two cases are not showing any symptoms, while the third suffers mild symptoms," the ministry said.
