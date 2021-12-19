Left Menu

Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas

The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a televised news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 00:12 IST
Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas

The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday. Measures including the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will go into effect on Sunday and remain in place until Jan. 14. All schools will be closed until Jan. 9.

"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a televised news conference. Other measures include a recommendation that households receive no more than two visitors and that gatherings outside are also limited to a maximum of two people.

A failure to act now would likely lead to "an unmanageable situation in hospitals", which have already scaled back regular care to make space for COVID-19 patients, Rutte said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave':...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a historic shift; Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a hist...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021