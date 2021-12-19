Brazil sees 153 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,323 new cases

Brazil on Saturday recorded 153 new COVID-19 deaths, and 3,323 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

However, the data is still not up to date, as the ministry is still struggling to reconcile its figures after a hack of its systems over a week ago. Nearly 618,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, the second highest total in the world after the United States.

