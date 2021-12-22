Left Menu

Additional 336,000 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Sudan

This third batch brings the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided to South Sudan to 656,950. 

22-12-2021
The Embassy of the United States in South Sudan is pleased to announce the arrival of 336,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that the United States is sharing with South Sudan through COVAX, a global equitable vaccine access initiative. We are sharing these doses safely, equitably, and with no political strings attached.

This third batch brings the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided to South Sudan to 656,950. The first and second batches arrived on September 14 and December 9, 2021. This third batch arrived via COVAX at the Juba International Airport in Juba, December 21. This donation of vaccines will be the largest by a single country to South Sudan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the United States has shipped more than 280 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 110 countries. The commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden's commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic. As President Biden has said: "the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic."

We look forward to continued coordination with the African Union and Africa's CDC to deliver these doses across the continent through the COVAX initiative via their established logistical channels.

