COVID-19: Over 10 cr vaccine doses administered in MP

More than 10 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have so far been administered in Madhya Pradesh and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed gratitude towards citizens of the state for the achievement, a state government official said on Thursday.The state has an eligible population of about 5.49 crore, officials earlier said.A total of 10,01,56,248 doses have till now been administered in the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The state has an eligible population of about 5.49 crore, officials earlier said.

A total of 10,01,56,248 doses have till now been administered in the state. So far, 5,19,66,179 people have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and out of them, 4,81,90,069 have taken both the jabs, the government official said.

On Wednesday, 11,44,361 vaccine doses were administered to people in the state as part of a mega vaccination campaign, he said. Chouhan in a statement on Wednesday night thanked people's representatives, office-bearers of social organisations, members of the crisis management committee, Jan Abhiyan Parishad workers and the health department's team for the achievement, the official said quoting the CM.

The chief minister said the MP government was working with a target to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population at the earliest and a series of mega campaigns were being organised for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

