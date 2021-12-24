Left Menu

Ladakh registers 24 new coronavirus cases, 19 recoveries

PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh has reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,036, while the active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to to 201, officials said on Friday.

The UT has recorded 218 COVID-related deaths -- 160 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Nineteen patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals from Ladakh. The total number of recoveries stands at 20,617, they said.

A total of 810 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has reached 201, including 154 in Leh and 47 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

