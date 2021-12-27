Kosovo reports first cases of COVID-19 Omicron
Kosovo's health ministry said on Sunday it had registered its first nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the Balkan country. The ministry added that “the Omicron variant is expected to worsen the epidemiologic situation in the country.” Kosovo has seen a relatively calm period in the past weeks with only 12 positive cases and one death on Sunday.
