Left Menu

12 new Omicron cases reported in Telangana

Telangana on Monday reported 12 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 55.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-12-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 05:47 IST
12 new Omicron cases reported in Telangana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Monday reported 12 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 55. As per a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, of the 12 cases, 10 cases were detected during random sampling tests carried out among air passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad after they landed from countries other than those designated 'at risk' while two were contacts of people infected with the variant.

Of the total 55 cases, 10 people have completely recovered and have been discharged from the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital. Total 109 samples have been sent for genome sequencing till date, of which 35 samples tested negative and the test results of another 19 samples are still awaited.

A total of 263 passengers arrived from 'at-risk' countries at the airport on Monday. As many as 182 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana with which the total COVID-19 case tally mounted to 6,80,844. One death was reported due to the virus on Monday and the death toll now stands at 4,023. In all, 181 people recovered from COVID-19 on Monday. At present, there are 3,417 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021