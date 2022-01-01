Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 cr

With the administration of 58,11,487 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.16 crores (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 12:06 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 cr
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of 58,11,487 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.16 crores (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday. This has been achieved through 1,55,02,407 sessions, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery of 8,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,88,797. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.32 per cent, added the press release. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for the last 187 days now.

22,775 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the press statement. India's active caseload is presently at 1,04,781. Active cases constitute 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,10,855 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.89 crore (67,89,89,110) cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.10 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022