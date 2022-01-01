Left Menu

Delhi's South district reports highest Covid cases in single day at 372

The national capitals South district has reported the highest number of Covid cases in a single day at 372 while the northeast district had the least at 52, according to official data shared on Saturday, as Delhi sees a major spurt in cases with each passing day.Delhi has so far logged 351 cases of Omicron with it emerging as the dominant variant among samples being genome sequenced here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 21:50 IST
Delhi's South district reports highest Covid cases in single day at 372
The national capital's South district has reported the highest number of Covid cases in a single day at 372 while the northeast district had the least at 52, according to official data shared on Saturday, as Delhi sees a major spurt in cases with each passing day.

Delhi has so far logged 351 cases of Omicron with it emerging as the dominant variant among samples being genome sequenced here. Out of the 11 districts of the national capital, barring one, all other areas have case figures in three digits. In a massive surge, Delhi recorded 2,716 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department on Saturday. The daily case count on Saturday breached the 2000-mark after a gap of over seven months. This rise is the highest since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, while 252 deaths were also reported on that day.

Out of 2,716 cases reported the previous day, only northeast district had a case count of less than 100. South district had the highest number of cases at 372, followed by west (356), northwest (323) and southeast (314). Shahdara (104) and East districts (173) had cases below 200.

Central had 278 cases, New Delhi (263), North (219), and Southwest (262) logged less than 300 cases in a single day.

The Delhi government has put special impetus on the 'Test, Track and Treat' strategy with a focus on surveillance, de-alienation of containment zones, isolation of positive cases and close monitoring of home isolation cases so as to break the chain of transmission. Working on the strategy, a number of surveillance teams, comprising officials from the health department, district administrations and civic bodies, have been pressed into contact tracing exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

