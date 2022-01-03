Karnataka reports 10 more Omicron cases; tally now 76

Ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76.

''Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers). Dharwad: 2 cases,'' Sudhakar said in a tweet.

The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.

According to the state health department, among the ten new cases, two are children and the rest are all adults who are fully vaccinated with COVID vaccine.

The cases include international travellers like- a 19-year-old male from the USA, a 40-year old female from Belgium, a 46-year old male from Dubai, two 49-year old females from Dubai.

Rest are- a 13-year old female primary contact of omicron positive international traveller, 42 and 65-year ld females travelled from Mumbai, 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases.

Most of the cases are currently asymptomatic and are under hospital isolation.

While for two cases- 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases- the department said, ''they are currently healthy, asymptomatic discharged hence inactive and in home quarantine, as part of recovery.'' The primary and secondary contacts of all these cases have been traced and tested.