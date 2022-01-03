Left Menu

Puducherry CM kickstarts special drive to vaccinate children against COVID-19

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-01-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 11:16 IST
Puducherry CM kickstarts special drive to vaccinate children against COVID-19
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday kickstarted vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against coronavirus at a school here.

The initiative was started at the Thillayadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirkamam. Vaccination would be done in all primary health centers and government hospitals.

Official sources said that the drive was launched to cover students in the age group of 15 to 18 years and was aimed at covering 83,000 people in the union territory.

Arrangements were made to carry out the vaccination at all hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital.

Some of the beneficiaries of the special drive pointed out that the vaccination of children was ''a step in the right direction as nothing should be left to chance.'' The Chief Minister said that the drive was to ensure that the students took the vaccine to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Local legislator K S P Ramesh, Director of Health G Sriramulu, Nodal Officer J Ramesh, school staff, and paramedical staff of the Health Department were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022