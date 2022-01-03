Left Menu

Mizoram reports 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rise to 1,41,901

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:48 IST
Mizoram reports 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rise to 1,41,901
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Monday reported a single-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 23.40 per cent, as 152 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the state's tally to 1,41,901, a health department official said. The positivity rate was "high" because only suspected people were tested, he said.

The death toll remained at 546 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 56, followed by Serchhip district (39) and Mamit (29), he said.

Mizoram now has 1,732 active cases, while 1,39,623 patients have recovered from the disease.

The present recovery rate is 98.39 per cent and the death rate is 0.38 per cent.

The state has so far tested 15,09,468 samples for COVID-19, the official said.

Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022