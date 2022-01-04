Left Menu

No need for tougher English COVID restrictions yet, Javid says

Javid said it was an incredibly challenging time for hospitals as the Omicron variant of coronavirus surges, including among older people, and around six hospital trusts have declared a critical incident due to a shortage of workers. "There's nothing in the data at this point that suggests we need to move away from Plan B," he told reporters, adding that it was too early to say yet about hospitalisations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:15 IST
No need for tougher English COVID restrictions yet, Javid says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday there was nothing in the data to suggest the government needed to toughen COVID-19 restrictions in England, but that it was still too early to know how hospitals would cope. Javid said it was an incredibly challenging time for hospitals as the Omicron variant of coronavirus surges, including among older people, and around six hospital trusts have declared a critical incident due to a shortage of workers.

"There's nothing in the data at this point that suggests we need to move away from Plan B," he told reporters, adding that it was too early to say yet about hospitalisations. "The infection rate is very, very high." "Sadly we are seeing hospitalisations rise, particularly in older age groups."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022