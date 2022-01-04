COVID test report not needed to treat general patients: Assam govt to hospitals

The Assam government on Tuesday ordered all hospitals in the state not to insist on a COVID-19 test report from general patients and provide immediate treatment to them to save their lives.

Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anurag Goel, in a letter to all deputy commissioners, principals of medical colleges and joint directors of health services, said that COVID-19 cases have again started rising in the country as well as in Assam.

He stated that a few cases have been filed at the ''Human Rights Commission by some people'' as patients coming to different hospitals for emergency non-COVID-19 purposes in the first two waves of the pandemic were either deprived of treatment or there was a delay in providing treatment due to insistence on prior negative report.

Goel said that with rising COVID-19 cases, many general emergency cases shall also report to hospitals for treatment.

''If such emergency treatment is not provided to these patients on time by insisting on prior COVID report, many patients may lose their lives,'' he said.

Goel directed the hospitals to provide immediate medical treatment to any general patient requiring emergency attention without insisting on a prior COVID test report or waiting for such test results.

''In such cases, the medical officer and other para medical personnel should use all protective gears like PPE kit, N-95 masks, gloves etc. for protection. This will help us save many precious lives by providing medical help at the appropriate time,'' the official said.

The principal secretary also instructed all the joint directors to issue necessary directives to all public and private hospitals within their jurisdiction to follow this protocol strictly.

''The principal cum chief superintendent of medical colleges are also directed to ensure that these instructions are followed in their respective medical college and hospitals to rescue the emergency patients,'' he added.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam more than doubled on Monday to 351, while the recovery of patients nearly halved to 53, as per the National Health Mission.

